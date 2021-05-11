   
Indoor hospitality sector to reopen from 9 June: reports
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021
    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee may have decided that indoor areas of bars and restaurants can reopen to seat clients from 9 June, according to reports in local media.

    Following the reopening of the terraces last weekend, the hospitality sector will reportedly be allowed to serve clients inside again from 9 June, reports Het Laatste Nieuws, citing confirmation from several sources.

    Like on the terraces, customers will likely be allowed to sit at a table in groups of four people, unless it concerns members of a larger household, according to reports from VRT.

    Whether or not the closing time will remain at 10:00 PM, like it is now, is reportedly still be under discussion, several media report.

    However, the Consultative Committee is still ongoing, and these reports remain unconfirmed until/unless they are announced by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo at a press conference later today. The timing has not been announced yet.

