Newborn baby found dead just across Belgian border...

The body of a newborn baby was found in a park in the Netherlands just across the border with Belgium on Wednesday, resulting in a police investigation into the incident.

The park in Wernhout is being searched for traces and a neighbourhood search is taking place in the area, including the examining of camera images, the Dutch police announced in a statement released on Thursday afternoon.

“Around 17.30h, we received a report from a witness. The corpse of a newborn baby was found in a park near the Kleineheistraat, Wernhout. Colleagues are at the scene and investigating,” Breda police said on Twitter.

Het onderzoek is nog in volle gang. We hebben nog veel vragen rond het aantreffen van het stoffelijk overschot van een baby in #Wernhout. We weten ondertussen dat het gaat om een meisje. Meer informatie is welkom. https://t.co/cZOXxWROAg — Politie Breda eo (@Politie_Breda) May 13, 2021

The police do not exclude that the baby’s mother lives in Belgium, as the location where the body was found is close to the border, and added that it was “very concerned about her mental and physical health, as she may be in urgent need of help.”

The body of the girl will be examined to discover more about her identity and to get more clarity on the cause of death.

