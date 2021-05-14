   
94% drop in passengers at Charleroi Airport
Friday, 14 May, 2021
    94% drop in passengers at Charleroi Airport

    Friday, 14 May 2021

    Credit: © BSCA

    Charleroi Airport saw 45,481 passengers in April, a drop of 94% compared to April 2019, according to new figures announced on Friday.

    The countries that attracted the most passengers in April were Spain, Italy, Romania, Portugal and Turkey.

    The total number of commercial flights is also down considerably: 1,184 in April this year, compared to 5,135 in 2019, a decrease of 77%.

    “As vaccination takes its course across Europe, our industry is preparing for its gradual recovery,” said Philippe Verdonck, CEO of Brussels South Charleroi Airport.

    “The lifting of the ban on ‘non-essential’ travel has already seen a slight increase in passenger traffic. The summer season will be an important period for all aviation and tourism stakeholders.”

    The decision to compare to 2019 was made as the airport was closed in 2020.

    The Brussels Times