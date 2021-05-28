Europe’s tallest inflatable waterslide comes to Belgium...

Belgian thrillseekers are being invited to come and try Europe’s tallest inflatable waterslide when it comes to the country for the first time later this year.

The 8 meters “monster slide” has 4 separate lanes each 106 meters long, and will join other inflatable attractions as part of the annual De Ster water park in the Sint-Niklaas domain.

“It is the first time that the slide will be in Belgium,” Anneke Elskens, event coordinator of De Ster told VRT. “If it catches on and if the operator is satisfied, we will extend the contract for another year.”

“It is a first for Belgium, and certainly for the East Flemish domains, that such a large slide will be located here.”

The slide will officially open on 12 June, with guests advised to book in advance.

While this is the tallest inflatable – and inherently portable – slide in Europe, the tallest remains the Captain Spacemaker slide in Italy. The 137.8 feet/42 meters long slide gets riders up to a speed of around 62mph/100 km/h, with a 60-degree slope for its drop.

The Brussels Times