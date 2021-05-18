   
Belgium seeks to encourage generic drugs with new prescription reimbursement structure
Tuesday, 18 May, 2021
    © Belga

    The federal government has decided to increase the percentage by which generic drugs will be reimbursed, Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) told the House Health Committee on Tuesday.

    The move is intended to encourage a higher use of generic drugs rather than name brand ones, and is predicted to save the government €15 million each year.

    The reference reimbursement system applies when a reimbursable generic alternative exists for a name brand drug.

    The change in reimbursement amounts comes following the results of a study by INAMI (Institut national d’assurance maladie-invalidité), the Belgian National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance.

    Pharmaceutical companies will be also obliged to communicate the prices charged in six reference countries – Germany, France, the Netherlands, Ireland, Finland and Austria – every six months, instead of every year.

    The Brussels Times