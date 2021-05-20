   
EU reaches agreement on European Covid Certificate for travel
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 20 May, 2021
Latest News:
EU reaches agreement on European Covid Certificate for...
Not yet safe enough to resume international travel,...
‘No place for extremists’ in Belgian military, says...
EU auditors: The EU is not doing enough...
EU to start allowing vaccinated visitors from other...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 20 May 2021
    EU reaches agreement on European Covid Certificate for travel
    Not yet safe enough to resume international travel, says WHO
    ‘No place for extremists’ in Belgian military, says Defence Minister
    EU auditors: The EU is not doing enough to recover e-waste
    EU to start allowing vaccinated visitors from other countries
    Flemish hunting grounds take up 30% of Belgium’s land area
    Three thousand fewer Brussels residents due to excess mortality and closed borders
    This Day in History: Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis receive patent for blue jeans
    Still no clarity on the delivery of Johnson & Johnson vaccines in Belgium
    Coronavirus antibody treatment given to Trump approved for use in Belgium
    Dutch and German police on standby in case manhunt for armed soldier crosses border
    Flanders demands €63.5 million payback of corona aid funds
    End of an era: Microsoft will stop supporting Internet Explorer next year
    Night train between Brussels and Vienna to restart next week
    EasyJet to offset carbon emissions from package holidays
    Belgium in Brief: A Three-Day Manhunt
    Brussels adds free study rooms for students to prepare for exams
    More open air bathing spots to be added in Flanders
    VUB unveils plans for STEAM Academy in Flemish Brabant
    Weekly average of coronavirus-related deaths almost halved
    View more
    Share article:

    EU reaches agreement on European Covid Certificate for travel

    Thursday, 20 May 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    © Belga

    On Thursday, the European Parliament and Council negotiators reached a provisional deal for a Digital Covid Certificate to facilitate free movement within the EU during the pandemic.

    The current agreement only concerns the information that the certificate will contain, but does not say anything about the travel conditions, which can still be imposed by the individual Member States.

    “Whilst the agreement reached today does not fully meet the EP’s demands, it certainly signifies a major improvement to the current status quo for millions of EU citizens,” said Chair of the Civil Liberties Committee and rapporteur Juan Fernando López Aguilar.

    – The document will state if someone has been vaccinated, if they have a negative PCR test that is not older than 72 hours, or if they are temporarily immune because were infected in the last six months.

    – In case of vaccination, the certificate states how many doses someone has received. Member States can then decide whether or not to admit travellers who have received only one shot.

    – Member States must accept the vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which are currently Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

    – The document can be a QR code on your smartphone or a paper document.

    – A PCR test for those travelling will not be free, despite the request by the European Parliament. However, the Commission has set aside €100 million for “affordable and accessible testing,” especially for those who regularly need to cross the border. If necessary, an additional envelope of €100 million can be made available.

    – Member States should not impose additional travel restrictions, such as quarantine, self-isolation or testing, “unless they are necessary and proportionate to safeguard public health.”

    – The Certificate will be introduced from 1 July, for a period of 12 months.

    “The EU Digital Covid Certificate will restore free movement within the EU, as member states start lifting restrictions to free movement across Europe,” Aguilar said. “This agreement is the first step to get the Schengen area back on track.”

    This agreement will now be put to the Civil Liberties Committee on 26 May, and also still has to get final approval by the individual Member States and the European Parliament, which is expected to happen between 7 and 10 June.