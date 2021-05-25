   
Bpost finds postcard stamped in 1936
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021
Latest News:
Almost four out of ten workers in Belgium...
Bpost finds postcard stamped in 1936...
Average number of new coronavirus cases increasing...
The Recap: Club Brugge, Crisis Communication & Qvax...
Brussels’ Jewish Museum commemorates 2014 terror attack...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 25 May 2021
    Almost four out of ten workers in Belgium planning to change career
    Bpost finds postcard stamped in 1936
    Average number of new coronavirus cases increasing
    The Recap: Club Brugge, Crisis Communication & Qvax
    Brussels’ Jewish Museum commemorates 2014 terror attack
    At least 115,000 health professionals died from Covid-19
    The notary’s role when buying property in Belgium
    Swiss police say no foul play in death of missing Belgian student
    200-year-old archaeological find in Flanders revealed to be hernia truss
    Belgians improve recycling rate for fifth consecutive year
    New crisis communication strategy should reach all Belgian residents
    Whit Monday: What’s open in Belgium?
    2,000 football fans celebrate championship win, but not Covid-safe
    De Croo calls to ban Belarus airline from landing in the EU
    Coronavirus: Belgium nears 500-bed threshold for intensive care
    Manhunt Day Seven: EU leaders come together with a gunman on the loose
    Covid-19: Moderna to seek European vaccine approval on teenagers early June
    Brussels deterrent against homeless is illegal, region says
    Increase in newly created restaurants and bars
    Fugitive soldier manhunt: Marc Van Ranst blames Vlaams Belang
    View more
    Share article:

    Bpost finds postcard stamped in 1936

    Tuesday, 25 May 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Photo from Bpost

    Workers at a bpost sorting office in Liège discovered a postcard stamped in 1936.

    “The card ended up in the sorting bins of Liege’s Rive Gauche office, where sorting is still done by hand,” Laura Cerrada Crespo, bpost’s spokesperson, explained to RTL.

    “It did not come from us,” the spokesperson said. “It wasn’t lost in the bpost meanderings. It must have been put in a box by someone who found it during a move or a garage sale.”

    The postmark indicates that the card was sent to Liège from Florenville 85 years ago. Florenville is a Walloon municipality located in the province of Luxembourg.

    Photo from bpost

    The front of the postcard depicts one of the oldest tourist attractions in the province of Luxembourg – boating on the river. It reads: En barquette de Chiny à Lacuisine.

    The hard-to-identify sender thanks a “Madame Clerdentmouton,” resident of Liège, for sending newspapers which “gives him great pleasure.”

    Bpost is trying to find out who the addressee is and whether she is still alive, and has handed the case over to the city.

    “We tried to find the woman in the national register, but it doesn’t go back very far,” said Elisabeth Fraipont, city councillor of the civil registry in Liège.

    The register only dates back to 1968.

    “We will therefore have to turn to the city’s archives and go and search to try and find the beginnings of a lead,” Fraipont said.

    Note: the address on the postcard has been censored to protect the privacy of those who reside there now.