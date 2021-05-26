   
Before the Bubble: A snapshot of Brussels in 1908
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 26 May, 2021
Latest News:
Before the Bubble: A snapshot of Brussels in...
Strict hospitality rules only ‘highly recommended’ for garden...
EU promises humanitarian aid to north-east Syria but...
Pfizer’s use for 12-15 year olds to be...
Belgium-Austria night trains restart with expanded offer...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 26 May 2021
    Before the Bubble: A snapshot of Brussels in 1908
    Strict hospitality rules only ‘highly recommended’ for garden parties in June
    EU promises humanitarian aid to north-east Syria but has no direct access to the region
    Pfizer’s use for 12-15 year olds to be decided on Friday
    Belgium-Austria night trains restart with expanded offer
    European Commission wants stronger commitments from platforms against misinformation
    Activists colour European parliament green amid controversial farming policy discussions
    Belgium stops giving Johnson & Johnson vaccine to under-41s
    2.4 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines blocked from distribution in Belgium
    Computers predict Red Devils to win Euro 2020
    Belgium in Brief: Will You Ever Go Back To Work?
    ‘La Boum 3’: Police presence expected in Bois de la Cambre on Saturday
    Belgian journalists who housed migrants acquitted by Brussels court
    EU in part to blame for Mediterranean migrant deaths, UN report finds
    SNCB launches pilot project for flexible subscriptions for home-work journeys
    Number of newborns in Flanders slumped to lowest point in almost 20 years
    Discrimination found in Antwerp labour market when it comes to origin and age
    World-first remote ‘green sensors’ on Flemish motorway show vehicle emission worse than expected
    Belgium’s employment recovery among the slowest in Europe
    First Moderna, then Pfizer? Belgium studies if first and second shot can be different
    View more
    Share article:

    Before the Bubble: A snapshot of Brussels in 1908

    Wednesday, 26 May 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Prelinger Archive/Rick88888888/youtube

    A newly published video by a Dutch YouTuber has used restored and recoloured archives to create a snapshot of Brussels in 1908, the final year of the reign of King Leopold II.

    The eight-minute video features familiar landmarks such as Grand Place, Bourse, Parc Cinquantenaire, and even the Palace of Justice without the scaffolding, but that’s not all.

    “It was a time when no cars were on the streets yet, only horse and carriages and early electric trams,” the video’s creator explained. “Today Brussels is the residence of the European Parliament that forms the centre of the cooperation of the countries of the European Union.”

    This change is most strikingly visible when the footage shows a Rue de la Loi flanked by residential looking buildings, in stark contrast to the sleek glass offices that many have come to associate with the area in the present day.

    You see, this was all filmed over 50 years before the construction of the Berlaymont began in 1963. There’s not a flag in sight.

    The film was created through the use of motion stabilisation, speed correction, and colourisation using Artificial Intelligence software.