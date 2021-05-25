   
Hospital cleaning staff take action to receive ‘forgotten coronavirus bonus’
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021
Latest News:
Hospital cleaning staff take action to receive ‘forgotten...
‘Conings is no resistance fighter, hero or victim,’...
Around 46% of European adults expected to be...
Belgium in Brief: No News, Travel Blues?...
The hunt for Jürgen Conings: a timeline...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 25 May 2021
    Hospital cleaning staff take action to receive ‘forgotten coronavirus bonus’
    ‘Conings is no resistance fighter, hero or victim,’ says Chief of Defence
    Around 46% of European adults expected to be at least partially vaccinated by the end of the week
    Belgium in Brief: No News, Travel Blues?
    The hunt for Jürgen Conings: a timeline
    Night trains between Belgium and Austria will restart tonight
    Next Consultative Committee postponed to Friday 4 June
    Belarus airline hijacking: EU bans country’s aircrafts from its skies
    Almost four out of ten workers in Belgium planning to change career
    Bpost finds postcard stamped in 1936
    Average number of new coronavirus cases increasing
    The Recap: Club Brugge, Crisis Communication & Qvax
    Brussels’ Jewish Museum commemorates 2014 terror attack
    At least 115,000 health professionals died from Covid-19
    The notary’s role when buying property in Belgium
    Swiss police say no foul play in death of missing Belgian student
    200-year-old archaeological find in Flanders revealed to be hernia truss
    Belgians improve recycling rate for fifth consecutive year
    New crisis communication strategy should reach all Belgian residents
    Whit Monday: What’s open in Belgium?
    View more
    Share article:

    Hospital cleaning staff take action to receive ‘forgotten coronavirus bonus’

    Tuesday, 25 May 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Across five hospitals in Belgium, cleaning staff are taking action on Tuesday to denounce the decision that they will not receive the €985 coronavirus bonus granted to hospital staff.

    Because most cleaning staff are outsourced and employed by external companies, they were not entitled to the bonus that will be given to permanent staff as compensation for their work during the crisis.

    Trade unions ACV and ABVV have urged Federal Minister of Public Health Frank Vandenbroucke to grant the “forgotten” bonuses and warned that this is phase one of the planned actions, adding that if “the cleaners are still not listened to, other actions will follow.”

    At first, the unions believed that this specific group has simply been forgotten about, however, “several letters have since been sent to MPs and ministers by the unions, we have asked a parliamentary question, contacted the cabinets and even held several actions in the field,” the unions argued, adding that this was all without a successful result.

    In Ghent, around 40 cleaners stood in the cellars of the University Hospital (UZ Gent) on Tuesday, with masks over their faces, to symbolise their sense of “invisibility” and the discrimination against them compared to the permanent staff.

    The first actions to draw attention to the situation of outsourced cleaning staff started in April when banners were hung in various medical institutions bearing the slogan “Are we invisible?”.

    The federal government first announced it would be granting hospital staff an “incentive bonus”, which according to the trade unions, some 1,000 cleaners did not receive because they were outsourced.

    The Brussels Times