Tuesday, 25 May, 2021
    Ireland among latest orange travel zones on European coronavirus map

    Tuesday, 25 May 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    The cliffs of Moher in Ireland. Credit: Pixabay

    A number of new regions have coloured orange on the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) map of travel destinations, meaning that restrictions for travellers will be eased from Monday.

    According to the latest update, Ireland has now turned completely orange on the ECDC map, meaning that the risk of infection is now considered “moderate” instead of “high” by the Belgian authorities.

    In Austria, Vienna, Salzburg and Lower Austria – which were previously coloured red – will also be added to the list of orange travel zones from Wednesday.

    In the Czech Republic, Prague and Central Bohemia are turning orange, and Italy will get five extra orange regions (Liguria, Abruzzo, Trento, Veneto and Umbria), bringing the total to eight.

    In Spain, Cantabria becomes the eighth orange region, and the area of Ceuta even switching from orange to green, meaning that Belgium considers it a “low risk of infection.”

    For France, the overseas areas of Martinique, Corse du Sud and Haute Corse, will turn orange as well, in addition to Mayotte, which already was an orange destination.

    Additionally, the whole of Romania will colour orange, as will Podkarpackie Voivodeship in Poland.

    In Denmark, however, Central Jutland and Zealand will turn into red zones from Wednesday, indicating a high risk of infection. Southern Denmark remains orange.

    Whether or not travellers entering Belgium after at least 48 hours in an orange zone are required to quarantine and get tested is calculated based on their answers on the Passenger Locator Form (PLF), which will give them the needed instructions depending on the outcome.