   
Facebook removes support group for terror suspect Jürgen Conings
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 25 May, 2021
Latest News:
Facebook removes support group for terror suspect Jürgen...
Ireland among latest orange travel zones on European...
New roadworks on Brussels ring road: What’s planned?...
‘Give the vaccine time’ and avoid infection in...
The hunt for Jürgen Conings: a timeline...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 25 May 2021
    Facebook removes support group for terror suspect Jürgen Conings
    Ireland among latest orange travel zones on European coronavirus map
    New roadworks on Brussels ring road: What’s planned?
    ‘Give the vaccine time’ and avoid infection in first weeks after vaccination
    The hunt for Jürgen Conings: a timeline
    Hospital cleaning staff take action to receive ‘forgotten coronavirus bonus’
    ‘Conings is no resistance fighter, hero or victim,’ says Chief of Defence
    Around 46% of European adults expected to be at least partially vaccinated by the end of the week
    Belgium in Brief: No News, Travel Blues?
    Night trains between Belgium and Austria will restart tonight
    Next Consultative Committee postponed to Friday 4 June
    Belarus airline hijacking: EU bans country’s aircrafts from its skies
    Almost four out of ten workers in Belgium planning to change career
    Bpost finds postcard stamped in 1936
    Average number of new coronavirus cases increasing
    The Recap: Club Brugge, Crisis Communication & Qvax
    Brussels’ Jewish Museum commemorates 2014 terror attack
    At least 115,000 health professionals died from Covid-19
    The notary’s role when buying property in Belgium
    Swiss police say no foul play in death of missing Belgian student
    View more
    Share article:

    Facebook removes support group for terror suspect Jürgen Conings

    Tuesday, 25 May 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    © Tim Bennett via Unsplash

    Facebook removed the “Als 1 achter Jürgen” group from its platform today after the page reached nearly 50,000 members.

    “We removed this group because it violated our policy regarding Dangerous Individuals and Organizations,” a spokesperson said.

    The group was created last week to show support for the fugitive right-wing soldier, who has managed to evade international efforts to capture him for eight days and counting now after allegedly stealing military-grade weapons from a barracks and leaving behind a letter stating his intent to “join the resistance.”

    The Facebook group’s name translates to “As 1 behind Jürgen.” People attempting to reach it are now greeted with the following message:

    Members of the Facebook group organised a silent march to show support for Conings, held in Maasmechelen near the nature preserve in which he was initially thought to be hiding.

    “Content, groups and pages that praise or support terrorists, such as Jürgen Conings, are not allowed on Facebook or Instagram,” the spokesperson for Facebook said.

    It should be noted that Conings is currently a terror suspect and not a terrorist.

    Facebook’s guidelines do state that they remove groups or pages that support dangerous individuals.

    Administrators of the Facebook group thought initially their support group had been hacked. A previous announcement on the page indicated that there was infighting among members.

    The administrators of the deleted group have already created a new Facebook page, which has 1,200 members so far.