Brussels restaurant offers voucher to vaccinated clients...

One Brussels restaurant is trying to add further incentive for people in the city to get vaccinated with an offer of a €50 voucher for customers who have received their first dose.

Osteria Romana – an Italian restaurant located next to the Bois de la Cambre – announced that it will run the offer from 9 June for everyone who got their first shot after 26 May, in an effort to get things back to normal in the country.

The deal – valid for the whole month of June – is limited to only one voucher per table.

“So far, only 13.6% of the Belgian population has been [fully] vaccinated, which means that about 10 million more people have not yet been vaccinated to reach the 70% target,” the restaurant explained in a Facebook post announcing the deal.



“By proposing this initiative, we want to convince the most undecided to take the plunge and, above all, to support the entire hospitality sector, which has gone through a very difficult period,” it adds.

As of Friday, 16% of the Belgian population has been fully vaccinated, while 38.9% have received their first shot, according to the latest figures by the Sciensano national health institute.

Currently, Belgium’s hospitality sector remains in a difficult situation as businesses are only allowed to serve clients on their terraces. From 9 June, however, the first stage of the “summer plan” is expected to go into force, allowing bars and restaurants to also open their indoor areas to customers.

Maïthé Chini contributed to this article