   
Owners of large holiday homes in Wallonia urge authorities not to forget them
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 29 May, 2021
Latest News:
Owners of large holiday homes in Wallonia urge...
Dutroux victims refuse to cooperate on Amazon documentary...
New three-year pact buries Test Achats lawsuit against...
La Terrasse O2: Brussels’ biggest terrace returns this...
Covid-19: Is this the end of the cuddle...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 29 May 2021
    Owners of large holiday homes in Wallonia urge authorities not to forget them
    Dutroux victims refuse to cooperate on Amazon documentary
    New three-year pact buries Test Achats lawsuit against Facebook
    La Terrasse O2: Brussels’ biggest terrace returns this summer
    Covid-19: Is this the end of the cuddle contact?
    Busy weekend expected on the Belgian Coast
    Number of Belgian wine growers increased in 2020
    Economist: Belgium needs to restore long-term fiscal sustainability after COVID-19
    Samantha Cristoforetti to become first female European astronaut to fly the ISS
    €5.9 million investment for mega-trial of 2016 terrorists
    First obesity clinic for pets opens in Flanders
    Belgian fishing fleet welcomes first major new boat in 20 years
    Covid-19: All numbers now falling fast
    TikTok in the EU’s crosshairs for ads targeting minors
    Pandemic will only be over once 70% of population is vaccinated, warns WHO
    EMA approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15
    New board game takes beer lovers on a race through Belgium
    Flemish vaccination centre in lockdown after ‘armed’ man was spotted in the area
    Tough Saturday for Brussels police: nine demos, three banned
    EU auditors: Gender mainstreaming has not yet been applied across the EU budget
    View more
    Share article:

    Owners of large holiday homes in Wallonia urge authorities not to forget them

    Saturday, 29 May 2021

    Photo from Gîtes de Wallonie

    For the past 16 months, large capacity gîtes – or holiday homes in the countryside – have been unable to accommodate large groups of vacationers.

    The associations for gîtes have described this period as “16 long months of dearth” in a statement that calls on authorities to not forget them in mind amid debates about the relaxation of coronavirus measures.

    Their main concern is the limited social bubble, which prevents large groups from meeting and effectively paralyses their industry.

    Organisations Accueil Champêtre en Wallonie and Gîtes de Wallonie denounced the fact that the social bubble remains limited to four people (in addition to the household), whereas “from July onwards, events will be able to accommodate up to 2,000 people indoors and weddings will also be able to have up to 100 guests.”

    Recognised groups (clubs, youth movements, etc.) will be able to arrange stays for up to 100 people, and the associations point out that the protocol established for them could also be applied by private groups.

    They hope that the next Consultative Committee meeting, scheduled for Friday 4 June, will bring good news.

    “In addition to the need to resume reception activities, it is also a question of not missing out on the summer months – the most profitable ones – to reduce the financial haemorrhage among service providers who have suffered [in] 2020 considered,” they said.

    The two organisations are worried because “when reading the summer plan, the large capacity tourist accommodations seem to be the great forgotten ones of the tourist sector. There are no prospects on the horizon.”

    They fear that without rapid measures, Belgian tourists will flee to other countries with less strict rules.

    They also say that “the failure to resume activities will have an enormous economic and social impact on the [gîtes] sector but will inevitably percolate through to all the downstream sectors of activity: tourist attractions, hotels and restaurants, etc.”

    The Brussels Times