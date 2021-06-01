Asparagus gratin recipe accidentally included in Belgian legal text

Belgium’s love for gastronomic delights has accidentally leaked into its legal world after an update to the online version of the country’s official journal accidentally included a recipe for white asparagus gratin.
Discovered by lawyer Morgan Moller in the francophone version of Moniteur Belge – the country’s official gazette – the six-step recipe follows on from a paragraph discussing economic law.
Ik heb het gehad met mensen die zeggen dat het Belgisch Staatsblad nutteloos is. Je vindt er alles : wetten, besluiten, recepten om te koken, noem maar op.
“I have had it with people who say that the Moniteur Belge is useless,” Moller wrote on Twitter. “You can find everything in there: laws, determinations, recipes, you name it.”
The mistake – which was limited to the online version and was eventually corrected – prompted a comment from the Moniteur, which was quick to point out that the document was not, in fact, a legal text.
“In reality, this is not the official publication of the law,” Wilfried Verrezen, director of the Moniteur told RTL. “It is a version of the consolidated database, it has no legal value. At the Moniteur, we only publish amendments to a law. Justel (the consolidated database) allows us to put this amendment into context, it is the updated version of a text.”