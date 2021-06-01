   
Asparagus gratin recipe accidentally included in Belgian legal text
Tuesday, 01 June, 2021
    Tuesday, 01 June 2021
    Asparagus gratin recipe accidentally included in Belgian legal text

    Tuesday, 01 June 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Monika Schröder/ Pixabay

    Belgium’s love for gastronomic delights has accidentally leaked into its legal world after an update to the online version of the country’s official journal accidentally included a recipe for white asparagus gratin.

    Discovered by lawyer Morgan Moller in the francophone version of Moniteur Belge – the country’s official gazette – the six-step recipe follows on from a paragraph discussing economic law. 

    “I have had it with people who say that the Moniteur Belge is useless,” Moller wrote on Twitter. “You can find everything in there: laws, determinations, recipes, you name it.”

    The mistake – which was limited to the online version and was eventually corrected – prompted a comment from the Moniteur, which was quick to point out that the document was not, in fact, a legal text. 

    “In reality, this is not the official publication of the law,” Wilfried Verrezen, director of the Moniteur told RTL. “It is a version of the consolidated database, it has no legal value. At the Moniteur, we only publish amendments to a law. Justel (the consolidated database) allows us to put this amendment into context, it is the updated version of a text.”

    Bon Appétit

    While the recipe no longer appears in the document, it does seem to appear pretty frequently online.

    According to the screenshot from Moller, the instructions are: 

    STEP 1: Preheat the oven to 250°, gas mark 8-9.

    STEP 2: In a large volume of water with 3 teaspoons of salt, cook the rinsed and peeled asparagus (bottom only) for about 30 minutes.

    STEP 3: In a saucepan, bring the cream and tomato paste to a boil. Add a little paprika, salt and pepper.

    STEP 4: Butter a gratin dish, place the asparagus in it, cover with the above cream and sprinkle with Cantal cheese.

    STEP 5: Lower your oven to 230°, thermostat 7-8, and bake for 15-20 min.

    STEP 6: Bon Appétit.

    “Honestly: in my legal career, I have not often come across this hilarity,” Moller added. 

    If you try the recipe yourself, let me know @johnstonjules

    Lisa Poppe contributed to this article