Fugitive career soldier Jürgen Conings was member of far-right party Vlaams Belang

The career soldier Jürgen Conings, who has been at the centre of a nation-wide manhunt since 17 May, was a member of the far-right Vlaams Belang political party until the end of 2020.
Party leader Tom Van Grieken said on 21 May 2021 on a VRT program that he “found it unfortunate that his party is involved in the discussion,” and that he regretted every link that is made with the party. On Tuesday, Vlaams Belang confirmed to De Morgen that Conings was a member last year.
