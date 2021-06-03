   
Three Belgian films nominated for Cannes Film Festival
Thursday, 03 June, 2021
What are the rules for watching the Euro...
Belgium offers travellers who have not been vaccinated...
‘Deliberate, targeted and permanent damage campaign’: Brussels firefighters...
More than half of people living in Belgium...
    Three Belgian films nominated for Cannes Film Festival

    Thursday, 03 June 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Photo from Festival de Cannes

    Three films by Belgian directors have been nominated for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France this year.

    The list of nominees was unveiled on Thursday, and includes Belgium’s Joachim Lafosse, whose film ‘The Restless’ will be competing.

    The films ‘La Civil’ and ‘Un Monde’ will be competing in the Un Certain Regard section of the festival.

    The category is intended for daring films by new talent, and both the nominated films are the directors’ first.

    Un Monde is Belgian director Laura Wandel’s first film, and La Civil is the first from Teodora Ana Mihai, who is from Belgium and Romania.

    Une Mode tells the story of a young girl named Nora who is faced with a difficult decision in first grade when she witnesses her brother being bullied at school, but is afraid to talk about it.

    La Civil is a film for the Antwerp production company Menuetto, according to HLN. Based on true events, it tells a story about cartel violence in Mexico.

    This year’s festival will be held from 6 to 17 July, instead of in May as it usually takes place.

    The invitation-only awards festival is held annually in Cannes, France, and is one of the “Big Three” major European film festivals alongside the Venice Film Festival in Italy and the Berlin International Film Festival in Germany.

    It’s also one of the “Big Five” major international film festivals, which consists of the aforementioned three major European film festivals, plus the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada and the Sundance Film Festival in the United States.