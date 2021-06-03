   
Belgian military intelligence looking for 81 people to strengthen the service
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 03 June, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium to map groups that were not reached...
Belgian military intelligence looking for 81 people to...
EU proposes strategy to strengthen external borders while...
Three Belgian films nominated for Cannes Film Festival...
What are the rules for watching the Euro...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 03 June 2021
    Belgium to map groups that were not reached by vaccination campaign
    Belgian military intelligence looking for 81 people to strengthen the service
    EU proposes strategy to strengthen external borders while preserving open internal borders
    Three Belgian films nominated for Cannes Film Festival
    What are the rules for watching the Euro 2020 in Belgium?
    Belgium offers travellers who have not been vaccinated yet 2 free PCR tests
    ‘Deliberate, targeted and permanent damage campaign’: Brussels firefighters react to allegations of racism
    More than half of people living in Belgium ‘dissatisfied’ with EU’s response to pandemic
    Research: Watching YouTube can turn you against vaccination
    ‘Facing a risky descent’: Belgium urged not to relax measures too quickly tomorrow
    Corona sniffer dogs will not be used in Belgium
    Belgium finalises preparations for the Euro 2020
    Cycling advocates call for more bicycle parking in European buildings
    EU and Greece must give explanation for use of ‘sound cannons’ against migrants, Mahdi says
    Belgium in Brief: The Language Of Brussels
    Both vaccine doses necessary to travel safely this summer, Van Gucht warns
    France to vaccinate children aged over 12 from mid-June
    Co-working spaces hit hard by Covid restrictions
    Man faces six months in prison for giving Nazi salute in Fort Breendonk
    Evidence of ‘endemic racism’ among Brussels fire and emergency medical services
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian military intelligence looking for 81 people to strengthen the service

    Thursday, 03 June 2021

    By TBT News

    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Chief of Defence launched a call to all officers and non-commissioned officers in the military to join its intelligence service (Adiv), as a result of the ongoing manhunt for Jürgen Conings, which put Adiv in a bad light.

    It concerns an internal call to strengthen the service by 81 people in various fields (political/military, CYBER, MR, AIR, NAV, CBRN, among others), reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    In an internal communication, Chief of Defence Admiral Michel Hofman stressed that “such a reinforcement is fully in line with [his] previously set priorities,” which have to be accelerated for the proper functioning of Defence.

    “The events of the last two weeks have sent shock waves through the country and our organisation,” he added.

    On Wednesday, Belgium’s Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder acknowledged in the House of Representatives that there is “a chronic shortage of personnel at Adiv,” and added that this call concerns “an internal shift, not a structural solution.”

    In the meantime, the manhunt for Conings, who disappeared over two weeks ago after allegedly stealing an arsenal of deadly weapons from a military barracks, is still ongoing and entered Day 16 on Thursday 3 June.

    Conings had already been monitored by intelligence agencies because of his extreme right-wing political views, and was even on an official terrorist watchlist alongside members of IS.

    A timeline of and more information about the manhunt for Conings can be found here.

    The Brussels Times