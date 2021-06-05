   
Weather: Met office forecasts calmer weekend
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 05 June, 2021
Latest News:
Weather: Met office forecasts calmer weekend...
Bpost unions fear Amazon plans to deliver its...
Brits after Brexit: M-card cleared for Belgian citizenship...
Mixed reactions to yesterday’s Consultative Committee...
Coming soon: High-tech spectacles from Ghent...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 05 June 2021
    Weather: Met office forecasts calmer weekend
    Bpost unions fear Amazon plans to deliver its own packages
    Brits after Brexit: M-card cleared for Belgian citizenship applications
    Mixed reactions to yesterday’s Consultative Committee
    Coming soon: High-tech spectacles from Ghent
    International school in public park in Brussels threatened by eviction during COVID-19
    Covid-19: Total deaths in Belgium now more than 25,000
    Belgium announces latest rules for international travel
    Water damage in Brussels Justice Palace after storm on Friday
    Brussels launches campaign to vaccinate sex workers
    EU watch dog calls on EU to step up its response to disinformation
    Accused in Belgium’s biggest-ever food fraud trial sentenced
    Brussels’ citizen committee brings city one step closer to 5G rollout
    Interior Affairs Minister wants to make it possible for rape victims to report online
    Gambling awareness campaign to run throughout Euro championship
    Don’t do abroad what you wouldn’t do in Belgium, warns Van Gucht
    Highland cows set to clear railway embankments at Dilbeek
    Belgium in Brief: One Last Round?
    France allows vaccinated Europeans without PCR test from next week
    Benelux and Baltics will recognise each other’s degrees
    View more
    Share article:

    Weather: Met office forecasts calmer weekend

    Saturday, 05 June 2021

    © Belga

    The skies will be generally cloudy on Saturday and a few showers will move in from the coast towards the Ardennes, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

    The morning will be misty in most regions and sometimes foggy. In the afternoon, the weather will be drier in the west, with patches of clear skies, and even broad swathes of blue along the coast.

    Highs will range from 15°C by the sea and in Hautes-Fagnes to 19°C in the northeast. The wind will be generally moderate, blowing from west to northwest in the interior of the country. At sea it will be moderate to quite strong, coming in from the northwest, with gusts of up to 50km/hr.

    During the evening, a few localised showers will be possible in the Ardennes. Overnight, the weather will become generally dry, but there will still be quite a few cloud banks in the east, while the patches of clear sky will become broader, although fog banks could form later in the night.

    Minimum temperatures will be between 8°C and 13°C, with a northwest wind that will die down during the course of the night.

    On Sunday, the weather will be often dry with clear skies over the west and centre. The east will be cloudier, with a possibility of showers in the Ardennes. Highs will range from 15°C in Hautes-Fagnes to 22°C in the centre, while the wind will be moderate, blowing in from the north.

    The Brussels Times