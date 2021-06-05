Weather: Met office forecasts calmer weekend...

The skies will be generally cloudy on Saturday and a few showers will move in from the coast towards the Ardennes, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

The morning will be misty in most regions and sometimes foggy. In the afternoon, the weather will be drier in the west, with patches of clear skies, and even broad swathes of blue along the coast.

Highs will range from 15°C by the sea and in Hautes-Fagnes to 19°C in the northeast. The wind will be generally moderate, blowing from west to northwest in the interior of the country. At sea it will be moderate to quite strong, coming in from the northwest, with gusts of up to 50km/hr.

During the evening, a few localised showers will be possible in the Ardennes. Overnight, the weather will become generally dry, but there will still be quite a few cloud banks in the east, while the patches of clear sky will become broader, although fog banks could form later in the night.

Minimum temperatures will be between 8°C and 13°C, with a northwest wind that will die down during the course of the night.

On Sunday, the weather will be often dry with clear skies over the west and centre. The east will be cloudier, with a possibility of showers in the Ardennes. Highs will range from 15°C in Hautes-Fagnes to 22°C in the centre, while the wind will be moderate, blowing in from the north.

