A group of American expats in Belgium is looking to celebrate President Joe Biden’s visit to Belgium with a covid safe gathering in the heart of Brussels’ European district, and they’re bringing along their dogs.

The event, organised by the Democrats Abroad Belgium (DAB), promises a socially distanced public rally at the Place du Luxembourg, which will be held between 2:30-3:30 PM on Sunday.

“We’re relieved to have a grown-up back in the White House,” Trip DuBard, newly elected Chair of DAB told The Brussels Times, “and want to celebrate President Biden returning America to climate sanity and recognising our longtime European friends and allies.”

Attendees will be treated to a section called Barks for Biden, which will see members of the group bring their patriotically dressed dogs to honour the presidential visit. The event will also feature speeches on the political motivation of the DAB members.

“It’s also very exciting to have Belgium on his first transatlantic trip since taking office,” DuBard said. “We’re working with local officials to ensure that our first in-person event is safe and fun – in that order.”

“From climate to covid, from inequality to racial justice, Biden has worked hard to put America back on the right track. But – he needs your support, organising, and voting to keep us moving forward,” the event reads.