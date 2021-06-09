   
Belgium barks for Biden: patriotic dogs to celebrate president’s visit
Wednesday, 09 June, 2021
    Belgium barks for Biden: patriotic dogs to celebrate president’s visit

    Wednesday, 09 June 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: canva

    A group of American expats in Belgium is looking to celebrate President Joe Biden’s visit to Belgium with a covid safe gathering in the heart of Brussels’ European district, and they’re bringing along their dogs.

    The event, organised by the Democrats Abroad Belgium (DAB), promises a socially distanced public rally at the Place du Luxembourg, which will be held between 2:30-3:30 PM on Sunday.

    “We’re relieved to have a grown-up back in the White House,” Trip DuBard, newly elected Chair of DAB told The Brussels Times, “and want to celebrate President Biden returning America to climate sanity and recognising our longtime European friends and allies.”

    Attendees will be treated to a section called Barks for Biden, which will see members of the group bring their patriotically dressed dogs to honour the presidential visit. The event will also feature speeches on the political motivation of the DAB members.

    “It’s also very exciting to have Belgium on his first transatlantic trip since taking office,” DuBard said. “We’re working with local officials to ensure that our first in-person event is safe and fun – in that order.”

    “From climate to covid, from inequality to racial justice, Biden has worked hard to put America back on the right track. But – he needs your support, organising, and voting to keep us moving forward,” the event reads.

    US President Joe Biden leaves on Wednesday for an eight-day trip to Europe. He will arrive in Cornwall, UK, on ​​Wednesday evening, where he will take part in the G7 summit. From there he will move on to Belgium where he will participate in the NATO summit, meet the king and the prime minister and participates in an EU summit.

    His trip ends in Geneva, where he meets Russian President Vladimir Putin. The main purpose of the meeting, according to the White House, is to make relations between the two countries “more stable and predictable”.

    It will be Biden’s first trip abroad since becoming president in January.