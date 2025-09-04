Over half of Belgian families are financially unsound or vulnerable, study shows

The financial health of Belgian households has improved in recent years, yet over half (54 %) are still considered financially unsound or vulnerable, according to a study published on Thursday by Deloitte in collaboration with the Argenta Bank.

The study, titled 'Financial Health 2025’ is based on a survey of 3,000 Belgians. It shows that the overall financial situation has improved, with 46% of households classified as financially resilient, up from 36% in the initial study, conducted in 2022.

Positive trends include a rise in the number of households able to save €500 per month—from 19% in 2022 to 25% today. Similarly, the proportion of families with no difficulty paying their bills grew from 37% to 45%.

“This improvement is largely driven by external economic factors,” said Kasper Peters, Financial Services Leader at Deloitte Belgium. “While 2022 was marked by challenges such as the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis, by 2025, factors like easing inflation, wage indexation, and stabilisation of energy prices have boosted household spending capacity and purchasing power," he says. "Families feel more secure, are better at managing bill payments, and are increasingly confident about saving and making major purchases.”

One remarkable finding is the significant progress made by women, nearly closing the gender gap in financial resilience. However, young adults under 35 remain the age group most at risk financially.

On the downside, financial literacy still lags. Only one-third of respondents possess adequate financial skills, and fewer than a third could correctly answer basic questions about financial well-being.

Deloitte and Argenta are calling for ongoing cooperation between financial institutions, regulators, employers, educational organisations, and policymakers. They advocate for investments in financial planning and skill development across all segments of the population.