Brussels Fire Brigade complete 84 interventions on Wednesday evening

The Brussels Fire Brigade responded to 84 incidents caused by severe weather conditions on Wednesday evening and overnight, according to spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

The incidents included 16 cases involving objects blown away by strong winds, 38 interventions to deal with fallen trees and broken branches, and 32 cases of streets flooded due to heavy rainfall.

In Anderlecht, solar panels were ripped from the roof of a house on Bergensesteenweg, causing damage to the roof. Parts of Boulevard Louis Mettewie in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean were submerged, and an overturned tree had to be removed from Avenue Josse Goffin in Berchem-Sainte-Agathe. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Earlier in the day, before 17:00, the fire brigade had already been called out 16 times due to high winds. These included 11 incidents of fallen trees and broken branches and five cases involving wind-blown objects such as an awning, flags, and a cable. On Avenue Brugmann in Uccle, a fallen tree temporarily disrupted road and tram traffic.

