Campaign collects used appliances for good cause

Recupel and Nostalgie have joined forces once again to collect used household appliances in Wallonia and Brussels for those in need, as part of an annual initiative running from 10 to 20 September.

The project, now in its fifth year, has three key goals: to collect unused electrical appliances, donate those in working order to individuals in need, and recycle irreparable devices to recover raw materials, according to a statement released by Recupel, the organisation responsible for managing the sustainable collection and processing of e-waste.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nostalgie for the fifth consecutive year,” said Recupel CEO Eric Dewaet. “For many, electrical appliances are an indispensable part of daily life. However, for individuals in difficult circumstances or those without a roof over their head, this can be out of reach. By bringing your used devices to one of our collection points, you can help someone smile again while also contributing to environmental protection,” he added.

The initiative offers several in-person drop-off dates and locations: 10 September in Auderghem (Brussels), 13 September in Gosselies (Hainaut), 17 September in Herstal (Liège), and 20 September in Waterloo (Walloon Brabant). Alternatively, for those unable to travel, radio presenters from Nostalgie will collect items directly from homes for people who register on the station’s website.

Last year, the campaign enabled the donation of 192 appliances to L’Ilot, a charity dedicated to tackling homelessness.

