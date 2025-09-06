Former Prime Minister to join Iranian opposition demonstration in Brussels

A demonstration on the first anniversary of the Iranian protests, in Brussels, Friday 15 September 2023. Credit: Belga

An Iranian opposition group is organising a large demonstration by the Atomium in Brussels on Saturday, calling on Europe to take strong action against the current Iranian regime.

The demonstration is being organised by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and over 300 Iranian communities across Europe. Organisers say they are expecting tens of thousands of Iranians at the protest.

Nationwide uprisings have taken place since 2018 against the regime, with Iran now facing new crises with ongoing power outages and water shortages. According to organisers, the regime has responded with an unprecedented wave of executions, including 108 people in July.

With this rally, the NCRI is calling in Europe and the global community to immediately implement UN Security Council resolutions against the Iranian regime, recognise the Iranian people's right to overthrow it, and take practical action to stop the wave of executions.

A number of high profile speakers will participate in the rally. Among these are the former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt, UK MP and speaker of the house John Bercow, as well as former US Congressman Patrick Kennedy, who is the nephew of President John F. Kennedy.

As of now, 305 international entities and dignitaries, have signed a statement in support of the demonstration and the protesters' demands. These include parliamentary committees of friends of a free Iran, members of parliaments from Europe and the US, as well as former officials.

They have called for the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps by the EU and the UK as a terrorist entity.

Related News