Calls to end 'wild west' of traineeships in the EU

Experience does not pay the rent: almost half of all trainees in the EU are unpaid, and those that are often only receive partial compensation, according to new research.

Nearly 80% of Europeans aged 18 to 35 complete a traineeship, with more than half completing at least two. This shows the the bar for securing a paid job and entering the labour market continues to rise exponentially.

These findings are presented in a new report commissioned by the European political group, Socialists & Democrats (S&D), alongside the University of Oxford’s Joanna Helme. The findings have exposed the "alarming" reality faced by trainees in Europe.

"Why do we need to talk about trainees? The report we are presenting today paints a grim picture," said Alicia Homs, S&D MEP and European Parliament’s rapporteur on traineeships. "Unpaid traineeships are, in practice, social discrimination: they limit career opportunities for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds."

Nearly one third of young people say that unpaid traineeships prevent them from gaining work experience, exacerbating social inequalities between those who can afford unremunerated work and those who cannot.

Even before the cost-of-living crisis, the average young European spent €1,200 per month on living expenses. Yet, most traineeships today fail to cover basic monthly costs, let alone provide a minimum wage, according to the report.

Umbrella term

"Too many people benefit from today's 'wild west' of traineeships," Homs said, adding that her political group have fought for years to ban unpaid traineeships and protect trainees from discrimination and abuse.

Now, the S&D want the EU to set a clear definition of traineeship which covers the vast majority of trainees inside the bloc. Traineeships is now used in the EU as an umbrella term which includes internships, as the two were often confused and treated separately.

Moreover, they want to secure minimum rights across Europe, as well as ambitious standards on pay, social protection and the duration of traineeships.

Delicate talks

Discussion at the EU level are at a delicate moment. The European Parliament adopted a progressive and ambitious report on quality traineeships in 2023, with the European Commission presenting its legislative proposal in 2024.

The European Council (EC) came up with its own position, but MEPs have found their position, developed by EU Member States, unacceptable. It focused on enforce working conditions for trainees and combat 'false' traineeships.

"Unfortunately, it leaves out around 75% of trainees in Europe and lacks key protections. By focusing mainly on disguised employment, it fails to address other widespread abuses," Homs underlined.

Now MEPs will need to decide their position, which will serve as the basis for negotiations with EU Member States. It is expected to be finalised this autumn.

"We remain fully committed to ensuring quality traineeships for young people," Homs said. "We must be clear: the real divide is not between past and present EU Commissions or Parliaments. It is between those who want to protect young people and those who prioritise economic interests over workers' rights."

