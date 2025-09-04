Star chef referred to correctional court for car accident

Credit: Michelin/ Belga/ The Jane

Star chef Nick Bril has been referred to the correctional court in Antwerp over a car accident at his restaurant, The Jane, his lawyer Omar Souidi confirmed on Thursday.

Bril faces charges including culpable negligence, hit-and-run, driving under the influence, causing unintentional injuries, and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

Souidi stated that the defence did not contest the referral to the correctional court. “We will present our arguments in court,” the lawyer said after the hearing. He added that a request for further investigation had uncovered a surprising element not yet reported in the media, though he declined to elaborate. “We will first present this to the court,” he noted.

The lawyer argued that there was no evidence of culpable negligence considering the circumstances of the accident. Furthermore, Souidi suggested that a causal link between Bril’s alcohol consumption and the incident had not been definitively established.

Bril, who was abroad at the time, did not attend the hearing. “He couldn’t make it back to Belgium in time but has been following the case closely,” Souidi explained. “He finds what happened truly horrible. We have already requested a personal meeting with the victim, Joe Claridge, but this has yet to happen.”

The accident occurred on 8 January 2024, when Bril struck his sous-chef, Joe Claridge, in the parking lot of The Jane in Antwerp. Reports indicate that Claridge was already lying on the ground when the collision happened, and Bril did not see him. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries, spent an extended period in a coma, and ultimately lost both legs.

Police reported that Bril exhibited signs of intoxication, including bloodshot eyes and a strong smell of alcohol. A breathalyser test showed a blood alcohol level of 1.67 promille. Bril allegedly attempted to leave the scene following the crash but was blocked by an ambulance.

In most hit-and-run cases, proceedings are held in traffic court. However, because Bril is also accused of culpable negligence, the case falls under the jurisdiction of the correctional court. Prosecutors allege Bril was slow in alerting emergency services and failed to disclose that he had driven over the victim.

At the request of the defence, investigators carried out a reconstruction to determine whether Bril could have reasonably seen Claridge lying on the ground. However, the findings did not impact the prosecution’s decision, which upheld the initial charges and requested Bril stand trial in correctional court.

One charge could result in significant financial consequences for Bril. “If he is convicted of driving under the influence, his car insurance provider could file a recourse claim to recover part of the compensation paid,” explained Werenfried Schwagten, the lawyer representing Bril’s insurer. “The maximum they could claim is approximately €30,000.”

The insurer has reportedly already paid substantial advances to Joe Claridge for medical expenses, rehabilitation, and prosthetics. “These costs are mounting rapidly, and only the most urgent payments have been made,” Schwagten said. “The total damages, which will need to be assessed by an expert, could amount to several hundred thousand euros. The victim will bear the consequences of this accident for the rest of his life.”

