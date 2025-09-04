Volunteers clear litter again on World Cleanup Day

Plastic bottles and cans are often discarded on the streets. Credit: Belga/ Siska Gremmelprez

In the third weekend of September, volunteers across Belgium will roll up their sleeves to tackle litter and plastic pollution as part of World Cleanup Day, the world’s largest citizen action against waste.

World Cleanup Day takes place on Saturday, 20 September, and will see clean-up efforts organised across all provinces and along Belgium’s major rivers. Six large-scale events are also scheduled in Ghent, Brussels, Antwerp, Liège, Namur, and Temse.

The non-profit organisation River Cleanup, which announced the initiative on Thursday, is encouraging participants this year to not only collect litter but also photograph it. This effort aims to create a clearer picture of pollution hotspots and serve as a foundation for implementing long-term solutions.

“World Cleanup Day is not just about cleaning up waste; it’s about raising awareness, driving change, and becoming part of the solution,” said Thomas de Groote, CEO of River Cleanup. “By mapping and removing litter together, we’re highlighting a problem that affects us all and underscoring the need for structural solutions. Everyone can contribute, and every effort counts.”

River Cleanup also warned about the persistent nature of plastic, which does not decompose but instead breaks down into microscopic particles known as microplastics. These particles infiltrate daily life, posing serious health risks and turning an environmental issue into a potential health crisis.

The organisation’s message is clear: tackling plastic pollution is critical not only for the environment but also for human well-being.