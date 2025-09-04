Reference prices for school laptops spark outrage

Flemish Education Minister Zuhal Demir (N-VA) pictured during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Flemish Education Minister Zuhal Demir (N-VA) has announced reference prices for school laptops, which will range between €600 and €700.

Speaking on Radio 2’s WinWin programme, Demir stressed that it was important to minimise costs for parents but acknowledged that “free doesn’t exist.” While the minister sought to manage costs, coalition partner Vooruit called the proposed prices “unacceptably high.” “This won’t make education affordable,” said Vooruit MP Hannelore Goeman in a statement to news agency Belga.

Earlier this year, Demir scrapped the previous government’s policy of providing free laptops for every student. Under her new ‘Digiplan’, schools will shift focus to shared ICT infrastructure, arguing that the so-called ‘free laptops’ were rarely without hidden costs. A report by the Belgian Court of Auditors revealed that 70% of parents paid up to €150 annually for these laptops, with some schools charging even more.

The newly introduced reference prices have been set at €600–€700 for laptops, around €500 for iPads, and approximately €300 for Chromebooks. Schools have been informed to negotiate with suppliers within these limits. “It’s crucial schools avoid exceeding these prices unnecessarily,” Demir said. However, she acknowledged that specialised applications for certain technical programmes might necessitate higher costs, and funds have been allocated by the government to address such cases.

To ensure schools adhere to these guidelines, Demir announced random checks. She reassured low-income families that solutions such as equipment lending services would be available to ensure no children are excluded.

The rollout of the reference prices has met with fierce criticism. “I’m genuinely angry. How can the minister consider €600 to €700 for a laptop a reasonable amount?” said Goeman. “This policy increases school costs, especially in September, which is already a hugely expensive month for many parents.” She also expressed frustration at the timeline, noting that the prices won’t take effect until 2026. “Many parents have already been forced to buy laptops costing €800 or more for this school year. There’s nothing they can do about it now.”

The Christian Democrats (CD&V) echoed concerns over affordability. “On top of schoolbooks and other supplies, parents are now expected to shell out €600 or €700 for a laptop. That’s a huge blow to many family budgets,” said MP An Christiaens.

Christiaens also raised doubts about the timing of the announcement, pointing out that the school year had already started. “There’s confusion about whether these prices apply this year or only from 2026. This is either disgracefully late or grossly unclear. Meanwhile, school phones are ringing off the hook, creating extra stress for headteachers, school boards, and teachers alike.”

Opposition party PVDA also piled on criticism. “Minister Demir said not every student needs a laptop and cut funding for digital resources. But in secondary schools, laptops are required—that’s been clear from the start,” said PVDA MP Line De Witte. “Now, weeks into the school year, she announces €700 as a ‘normal’ price for a laptop. Excuse me? For many families, that’s simply unaffordable. Not everyone earns a minister’s salary.”

The minister’s new Digiplan is slated for discussion at Friday’s meeting of the Flemish government.

