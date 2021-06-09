   
Brussels airport sees its first uptick in passenger traffic in months
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 09 June, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels airport sees its first uptick in passenger...
Cheaper taxi rides for people travelling to Brussels’...
First suspect in Brussels deadly stabbing released, another...
Extra Covid testing centres for holidaymakers open in...
STIB to make tram network more accessible for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 09 June 2021
    Brussels airport sees its first uptick in passenger traffic in months
    Cheaper taxi rides for people travelling to Brussels’ restaurants and bars
    First suspect in Brussels deadly stabbing released, another suspect in jail
    Extra Covid testing centres for holidaymakers open in Antwerp
    STIB to make tram network more accessible for wheelchair users
    France reopens indoors, eases measures
    SNCB’s new cycling strategy aims to make it easier to combine bike and train
    ‘Huge increase’ in complaints against police, says control committee
    Flemish universities to start without special Covid measures in September
    Peace activists demonstrate in Brussels against border agency Frontex
    Why Wallonia already invited all adults for vaccination, but Flanders hasn’t
    Belgium in Brief: Measured Freedom
    New EU study shows increase in on-line antisemitism during the coronavirus crisis
    Body of polar explorer Dansercoer will likely never be recovered
    A third dose of coronavirus vaccine could be beneficial for some
    European Parliament gives final approval to EU travel certificate
    Army and police gather at Genk stadium for new search in Jürgen Conings case
    Belgium barks for Biden: patriotic dogs to celebrate president’s visit
    Shareholders begin Dexia mega-trial to reclaim €1.5 billion
    Belgian research finds new bacterium with positive effect on obesity and type II diabetes
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels airport sees its first uptick in passenger traffic in months

    Wednesday, 09 June 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    Credit: Belga

    Brussels airport welcomed 405,000 passengers in May, the first increase in months, according to a press release.

    That number is still 82% lower than May of 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, but represents a light at the end of the tunnel for the airline industry following the lifting of the non-essential travel ban.

    The aviation industry was hit particularly hard by the pandemic due to restrictions placed on international travel in order to control the spread of the virus.

    Media outlets and experts say the health crisis is “the worst ever” in the history of the aviation industry, with many airlines declaring bankruptcy.

    Although 405,000 passengers in a month is “a very poor number, it is already a significant improvement compared to last month (April 2021: 250,065 passengers),” according to Brussels Airport.

    “This increase was possible due to the lift of the ban on non-essential travel and an increase in European destinations where passengers can travel to once again, as the number of Covid-19 infections falls.”

    Cargo volume was also up, though that came as little surprise. The global pandemic had only a limited impact on air freight, Brussels Airport said.

    Some of that cargo consists of vaccine shipments: “Covid-19 vaccine shipments to and from Brussels Airport also continue, with over 105 million of vaccines handled at the airport to this day, making Brussels Airport an important hub in the global distribution of Covid-19 vaccine.”

    The total number of flight movements at the airport decreased by 67% in May this year with 7,021 movements compared to 21,055 in May 2019, pre-Covid.

    The number of passenger flights decreased by 79%, and the average number of passengers per flight was 106.