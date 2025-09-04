Giorgio Armani, iconic fashion designer, dies aged 91

Giorgio Armani, the esteemed Italian fashion icon and founder of the Armani empire, has died aged 91. Credit : The Fashionton post.

Giorgio Armani, the esteemed Italian fashion icon and founder of the Armani empire, has died aged 91, his company announced today.

The Armani Group confirmed his death in a statement: "With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani."

Armani, often referred to as "King George", was instrumental in shaping modern fashion. His relaxed tailoring, most famously the deconstructed jacket, revolutionised both men’s and women’s wardrobes, giving rise to a new aesthetic of effortless sophistication.

His designs dressed Hollywood stars on and off screen, and he expanded his brand into perfumes, hotels, interiors and even sportswear, creating an empire with revenues exceeding €2 billion annually.

Despite his declining health in recent months, Armani remained deeply involved in his business, overseeing collections via video calls and preparing celebrations for the 50th anniversary of his label later this month.

A public funeral chamber will be held in Milan this weekend, followed by a private ceremony in accordance with the designer’s wishes.

Armani’s death marks the end of an era in fashion. Alongside Coco Chanel and Christian Dior, he is remembered as one of the great revolutionaries of style; a designer who not only dressed the world, but redefined the way it lives.