Unemployment warning letters to be sent out soon

20141204 - BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: Illustration picture shows a meeting between the social partners and the National Employment Office / Onem (Office national de l'emploi) / RVA (Rijksdienst voor Arbeidsvoorziening), Thursday 04 December 2014 in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS LAMBERT

After the recent adoption of the federal unemployment benefits reform, Belgium’s National Employment Office (Onem) will begin sending warning letters to affected individuals from 13 September, the federal institution announced on Thursday.

The warnings, which notify recipients about the end of their unemployment benefits, will be sent both by mail (starting 15 September) and digitally via eBox (starting 13 September).

The first group affected includes jobseekers in the third phase of compensation who have spent at least 20 years in full unemployment during their careers. Around 10,700 individuals are in this category and will lose their entitlement to benefits from 1 January 2026.

Also affected from mid-September are approximately 18,100 jobseekers currently receiving unemployment insertion benefits. Those who have been on insertion benefits for at least one year by 1 January 2026 will also see their entitlements end.

A second wave of notifications will be sent in mid-October 2025, targeting jobseekers in the third phase of compensation who have accumulated between eight and 20 years of unemployment. For this group, benefits will cease on 1 March 2026.

In November 2025, further letters will be sent to jobseekers in the third compensation phase who have spent less than eight years in full unemployment. Their unemployment benefits will end on 1 April 2026.

Jobseekers in the first and second phases of compensation will receive their notification letters at a later date, Onem has confirmed.

