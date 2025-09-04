Wallonia invests €1.1 million in tackling homelessness

Homeless person outside Brussels Midi station. Credit: The Brussels Times

The Walloon government has approved over €1.1 million in funding to support urban social networks, intermunicipal organisations, and Housing Promotion Associations (APL) in their efforts to combat homelessness.

This decision extends and strengthens the Housing First/Housing Led programme, which prioritises providing stable accommodation for the homeless, until 31 December 2025.

The funding will benefit 13 organisations, including the social networks of Charleroi, Liège, Namur, Mons, and Tournai, where Housing First teams are already active. It will also support newer teams established in areas such as La Louvière, Verviers, Brabant Wallon, and Luxembourg.

“This measure is a key part of the Coordinated Strategy to End Homelessness, which will be presented to the Walloon government this autumn,” said Yves Coppieters, the Minister for Solidarity, in a statement.

“Social networks play an essential frontline role for the most vulnerable. By securing this funding, we ensure not only the continuity of support and assistance until the end of 2025 but also the stability of the teams dedicated to this vital work,” he added.

