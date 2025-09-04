Farmers protest in Brussels against Mercosur deal

European farmers' associations protest against the EU-US and EU-Mercosur trade agreements, Brussels, Thursday 04 September 2025. BELGA PHOTO JAN NAGELS

Farmers from Belgium and neighbouring countries gathered in Brussels on Thursday evening to protest against a trade deal with Mercosur, proposed by the European Commission just a day earlier.

Around 200 demonstrators convened at the Luxembourg Square, decrying the agreement with Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay as a betrayal of farmers.

“The Mercosur deal abandons local farmers,” said Kato Demeester of advocacy group Boerenforum. “It’s disastrous for food security—especially critical in times of geopolitical tension. Furthermore, Mercosur countries do not meet Europe’s strict production standards or labour regulations.”

The group described the deal as an example of policies prioritising economic gain over sustainability and fairness.

The European Commission had pushed for a breakthrough in trade negotiations with Mercosur late last year, after over two decades of stagnation. It claims the deal could boost European exports to the Latin American bloc by 40% (€49 billion) annually, supporting over 440,000 jobs in Europe. However, European farmers remain deeply concerned about heightened competition from Latin American products like beef, poultry, and sugar.

The Government of Wallonia announced on Wednesday that it would continue to oppose the Mercosur deal. Walloon Agriculture Minister Anne-Catherine Dalcq warned that this stance would require Belgium to abstain if the proposal reaches EU trade ministers for approval.

All eyes now turn to other EU Member States, particularly France, which has thus far led the opposition. If Paris hopes to block the deal, it will need the support of at least four EU countries representing 35% of the bloc’s population.

The Mercosur agreement promises to create the world’s largest free trade zone but not without sparking fierce resistance, especially from agricultural advocates who fear it may undercut Europe’s strict standards and local industries.