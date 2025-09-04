EU diplomatic chief meets Iranian Foreign Minister over nuclear programme

EU High Representative and Vice-President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas. Credit: Belga

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Doha on Thursday in an effort to resolve the ongoing dispute over Tehran’s nuclear programme amid looming threats of sanctions.

The meeting occurred days after European powers gave Iran a one-month deadline to engage in negotiations over its nuclear activities or face the reinstatement of sanctions tied to the 2015 nuclear agreement.

“Kaja Kallas met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Doha to discuss efforts to achieve a negotiated solution to the Iranian nuclear issue,” an anonymous EU official stated.

The discussions reportedly focused on key matters, including access for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to Iranian nuclear facilities and the future of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, the official added.

The United Kingdom, France, and Germany, acting as part of the E3 group, have indicated their willingness to halt new sanctions if Iran addresses concerns related to its nuclear programme.

Western nations suspect that Iran is seeking to develop nuclear weapons, a claim Tehran denies, asserting its right to pursue a civilian nuclear programme.