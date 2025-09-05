Sixteen men on trial for drug trafficking in Saint-Gilles and Forest

Police pictured on the scene were a person was shot and killed at the square Jacques Franck - in Saint-Gilles, Brussels on Wednesday 14 February 2024. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Sixteen men will stand trial in Brussels starting this Friday, facing charges of drug trafficking, possession, acquisition, and transport involving cannabis and cocaine between February and November 2024.

The offences allegedly took place in two areas marked as "hotspots" in the region’s anti-drug trafficking strategy—Jacques Franck Square in Saint-Gilles and Saint-Antoine Square in Forest.

The suspects are mostly young, with eleven aged under 24 at the time of the alleged offences, according to the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s indictment. The remaining five were between 28 and 41 years old in 2024.

Aggravated circumstances are being sought for ten of the sixteen accused, as they are believed to have acted as leaders of the operation.

Two suspects, aged 28 and 21, face additional charges for the illegal possession of firearm ammunition requiring authorisation.

Five men are also accused of involving minors in the drug trafficking activities. Two of these minors, aged 16 and 17 at the time, are named in the case.

The trial is expected to last four days, beginning with the prosecutor’s opening statements on Friday. It is scheduled to conclude on 18 September.

Related News