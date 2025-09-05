Ixelles council meeting suspended after heated Israel-Palestine debate

Illustration shows the city hall of the Ixelles - Elsene municipality, Wednesday 19 September 2018. Credit: Belga/ Thierry Roge

The Ixelles municipal council meeting on Thursday evening was marked by heated debates over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, fuelled by vocal demonstrations from pro-Palestinian activists.

For nearly 90 minutes, activists intermittently chanted slogans, shouted at councillors, and demanded an end to Ixelles’ twinning with the Israeli city of Megiddo. They accused council president Viviane Teitelbaum (MR) and other leaders of "hypocrisy" and "negationism."

The disruption culminated in Mayor Romain De Reusme (PS) suspending the meeting at 20:40, urging calm as councillors sought to resume discussions. His call for order was unanimously supported by other council members.

At the heart of the protests was the Megiddo prison, accused by numerous NGOs of arbitrary detentions and torture. Councillor Margot Antoine (PTB) questioned the ongoing association with Megiddo, despite Ixelles suspending ties in 2024 and reaffirming this decision in 2025.

Calling the twinning "morally untenable," Antoine demanded answers: "How can Ixelles remain linked to this genocidal city?” Council leaders, however, insisted that relations had been severed, stating, "We haven’t had any contact with them for over a year!”

In a parallel initiative, Ixelles announced the launch of a fundraising campaign for its Palestinian twin city, Zababdeh, in the West Bank. "On our level, we are taking concrete action to support Palestine," said Mayor De Reusme.

The campaign, titled Together for Zababdeh, aims to raise funds for water, food supplies, and education in response to urgent needs such as income losses, curfews, restricted water access, and an influx of refugees.

While supporters of the campaign see it as a meaningful gesture, Margot Antoine and her allies dismissed it as "a smokescreen to distract from Megiddo."

The evening ended on a tense note, with the sharp contrast between solidarity efforts for Zababdeh and unresolved controversy over Megiddo dominating proceedings.

