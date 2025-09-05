Belgium to take part in African Climate Summit in Ethiopia

President of Kenya William Ruto (C) surrounded by other African leaders delivers his closing speech during the closure of the Africa Climate Summit 2023 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on September 6, 2023. Credit: Belga / AFP

A Belgian delegation will attend the second African Climate Summit (ACS) from 8–10 September in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to help shape a unified African stance on the global climate agenda.

Organised by the African Union, the summit is expected to gather over 45 African heads of state and approximately 25,000 delegates. Its aim is to showcase the continent’s solutions for landscape restoration and sustainable development.

"Belgium stands firmly alongside African nations in the fight against climate change," said Climate Minister Jean-Crucke, who is leading the delegation to Addis Ababa, in an official statement. He emphasised that the summit serves as "a vital platform to amplify African leadership and ensure climate action is both fair and effective."

The Belgian development agency, Enabel, has been invited by the Ethiopian government to co-host four side events during the summit. The agency plans to highlight its expertise gained through projects in Mozambique, the Sahel region, and Côte d’Ivoire.

"This summit offers Enabel a unique opportunity to bring its local and national experience to global discussions on climate and energy transition," said Enabel’s director-general, Jean Van Wetter.

