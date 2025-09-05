Putin claims Western forces will be 'legitimate target' for Russian army

Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives a speech during the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 5, 2025. Alexander Kakazov / POOL / AFP / Belga

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that any Western military presence in Ukraine would be considered a "legitimate target" for Russia’s armed forces.

The statement came a day after European allies of Kyiv held talks on providing security guarantees to the embattled nation.

Discussions among European countries about deploying a peacekeeping force in Ukraine have been ongoing, such as in the event of a future agreement to end hostilities.

However, Putin clarified at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok that, "If troops set foot [in Ukraine], especially during ongoing fighting, we will regard them as legitimate targets."

The Russian president added that there would be no need for a Western force in Ukraine if all parties adhered to a peace agreement.

He expressed support for negotiations to halt the conflict and suggested Moscow as the ideal venue for such talks. Putin also claimed he is already engaged in an "open dialogue" with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday: "We must turn Ukraine into a steel porcupine, indigestible for present and future aggressors."

She added that the "first and strongest" line of security guarantees are strong Ukrainian armed forces with no restrictions, but commended the 26 countries willing to deploy force on the ground, in the air or at sea., in the context of a ceasefire or a peace agreement.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin accused Europe of obstructing efforts to resolve the conflict. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov accused European nations of continuing their "attempts to make Ukraine the centre of everything anti-Russian" during an interview with a Russian newspaper.

The recent meeting of Kyiv’s European allies, referred to as the “coalition of the willing,” included von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

