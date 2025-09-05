Belgium buys disposable parachutes for humanitarian aid drops

ATTENTION EDITORS - HANDOUT PICTURES - EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT Belgische Defensie - La Défense belge - Belgian Defence - Handout picture shows Belgian militaries loading a Belgian Defense A400M transport aircraft which is about to take off from Jordan to successfully drop sixteen pallets of supplies over the Gaza Strip, Sunday 03 August 2025. This first flight is part of Cerulean Skies 2, a Belgian humanitarian mission conducted under Jordanian authority, aimed at providing essential supplies to the hard-hit population. This initiative is supported by a broad international coalition. For the Defense Ministry, this drop is the first in a series of planned drops. *** Belga and Belga Editorial Board decline all responsibility regarding the content of this picture. *** PHOTO HAND OUT - BELGIAN DEFENCE

The Belgian Ministry of Defence has approved the purchase of 240 single-use parachutes, valued at €2.1 million, for humanitarian aid drops, such as a recent operation over Gaza.

During Defence’s first humanitarian mission over Gaza in 2024, named “Operation Cerulean Skies,” reusable parachutes were used, significantly depleting existing stock.

To address this shortfall, Defence tested 15 disposable parachutes last year, Low Cost Aerial Delivery Systems (LCADS), which proved to work seamlessly with the A400M transport aircraft.

The Defence Ministry has now fast-tracked the purchase of 240 LCADS parachutes. These are four to five times cheaper than the standard G12 parachutes and come with the necessary equipment to prepare drop packages, ensuring full mission readiness.

The new parachutes will be deployed for both operational missions and humanitarian aid drops. “This ensures not only the continuation of our operations but also our ability to respond swiftly to humanitarian and military missions,” said Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA).

The procurement is a step towards a multi-year agreement that will meet recurring needs starting in 2026.

