Belgium approves acquisition of new defence munitions

Military training camp of the Belgian army in Grafenwohr, Germany. Credit: Belga

The Belgian Government has approved plans to modernise its naval and land defence capabilities through the acquisition of advanced weaponry and training tools.

As part of a cooperative programme with the Netherlands, Belgium will invest €16.4 million in 40mm/L70 3P munitions for BAE Systems Bofors Mk4 cannons.

These cannons will equip the country’s future anti-submarine warfare frigates (ASWF), which are currently under construction, with each frigate set to feature two of these weapons.

To enhance the firepower of its Special Operations Regiment (SOR), the Defence Ministry has opted for 60mm mortar systems manufactured by Austria’s Hirtenberger Defence Systems, a supplier already trusted by numerous NATO and European nations.

In addition, the Council of Ministers has greenlit the purchase of a digital simulation system to train military personnel on the new JAGUAR and GRIFFON combat vehicles.

This €35.9 million investment includes not only the simulators but also two years of technical support to keep the systems operational.

These initiatives are part of Belgium’s broader strategy to bolster its defence capabilities and keep its military up to date with the latest technology, according to Defence Minister Theo Francken.

Related News