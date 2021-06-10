   
Tests and quarantines cannot become the ‘new normal’ for travel, say airlines
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 10 June, 2021
Latest News:
Tests and quarantines cannot become the ‘new normal’...
Belgian nightclubs want to reopen on 1 October...
Solar Eclipse went well, say Belgian Astronomers...
Under-41s can voluntarily get Johnson & Johnson vaccine...
No screens, crowds or outdoor taps: Brussels Euro...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 10 June 2021
    Tests and quarantines cannot become the ‘new normal’ for travel, say airlines
    Belgian nightclubs want to reopen on 1 October
    Solar Eclipse went well, say Belgian Astronomers
    Under-41s can voluntarily get Johnson & Johnson vaccine from next week
    No screens, crowds or outdoor taps: Brussels Euro watching rules
    90% of Africa at risk of missing immunisation targets
    Brussels officials protest low wages for public servants
    EU Covid Certificate available in Belgium from next week, Vandenbroucke says
    Euro 2020: Premium per Red Devil for a win – €435,000
    Brussels opens vaccine slots to people born in 1990 tomorrow
    European Parliament and Commission clash on temporary waiver of Covid-19 vaccine patents
    Backpack with ammunition found in search for fugitive soldier Jürgen Conings
    Belgium in Brief: Can Bigger Terraces Last?
    3 of the best natural sleep aids
    Holidaymakers can still get second shot during ‘catch-up’ in late August
    Up to 27 °C expected in the coming days
    Belgium could offer asylum to 30 Afghan translators
    New baby zebra welcomed at ZOO Planckendael
    Public attend Last Post ceremony for first time in seven months
    Plastic production and consumption fell during the pandemic
    View more
    Share article:

    Tests and quarantines cannot become the ‘new normal’ for travel, say airlines

    Thursday, 10 June 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Pre-trip tests, quarantines on arrival and certificates cannot become the new normal for travel, the lobbying organisation Airlines4Europe (A4E) insisted at its annual summit on Thursday.

    The various major European aviation groups that make up the organisation (Ryanair, easyJet, IAG, Lufthansa and Air France-KLM) have also called for the gradual lifting of all pandemic-related travel restrictions in the European Union.

    “The science is clear: it is already possible to travel safely and unrestricted on many intra-EU flights, and this will only increase as the vaccine is rolled out,” said Johan Lundgren, CEO of low-cost carrier easyJet.

    “We all have a responsibility, including European governments, to ensure that travel in Europe is accessible and affordable for all,” he added.

    While they are a useful step towards safe and unrestricted travel this summer, tests, quarantines and certificates cannot become the new norm for travel, Lundgren also insisted.

    The European aviation industry wants all travel restrictions in the EU to be gradually lifted this summer, and flights to the US and UK to be restored.

    Some 70% of adults should have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by July, and around 25% would be fully vaccinated by then, said A4E member airlines.

    “EU countries must quickly restore the freedom of movement of citizens and implement the Covid digital certificate system without further restrictions,” called the heads of the major aviation groups.

    The EU has introduced a certificate so that vaccinated people can travel in the Union from 1 July without quarantine and testing.

    However, individual countries still reserve the right to apply further restrictions if the epidemiological situation requires it, something airlines want to avoid after a year and a half with virtually no flights.

    “We hope it will be better than last year,” European Commissioner Didier Reynders told the A4E summit. He expressed confidence in the “trend” among the 27 to lift restrictions.

    The airline industry is also asking that people who have contracted Covid-19 in the last six months should be able to travel unconditionally, and that those who test negative should not be subject to any restrictions.

    Unvaccinated minors travelling with their parents should not be quarantined or tested if their parents are exempt.

    The Brussels Times