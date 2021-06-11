   
Belgium will soon turn orange again on European travel map
Friday, 11 June, 2021
    Belgium will soon turn orange again on European travel map

    Friday, 11 June 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    At the Belgian coast. Credit: Belga

    After being coloured red for several months, Belgium should soon be able to return to orange on the travel map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), health officials stated during a press conference on Friday.

    Belgium incidence is currently 186 confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks, but all indicators have been steadily declining for several weeks now, according to virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

    “Within a week, we can reach an incidence of fewer than 150 infections per 100,000 inhabitants every two weeks,” he said. “This means that Belgium could turn orange again on the ECDC map of Europe, after having been red for months.”

    Over the past week, an average of 1,173 new infections was identified per day, which represents “a further significant decline” on a weekly basis, according to Van Gucht.

    When Belgium turns orange, the risk of infection in the country will be considered “moderate” instead of “high” by many European Member States, meaning that restrictions for travellers coming from or going to Belgium will be eased.