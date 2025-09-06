Belgian justice minister calls for €1 billion extra for judicial system

Minister of Justice Annelies Verlinden. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

Belgian Justice Minister Annelis Verlinden seeks €1 billion boost for judiciary ahead of federal budget talks.

Annelies Verlinden (CD&V) has called for an additional €1 billion to support her department as the federal government engages in crucial budget negotiations.

In an interview with Het Nieuwsblad, Verlinden explained that half of the requested budget would go towards improving judicial infrastructure, while the other half would be used to enhance the efficiency of the justice system.

Her appeal comes as the De Wever government prepares for difficult budget discussions, which are expected to include further spending cuts to keep public finances on track.

Verlinden acknowledged the financial challenges but stressed the importance of her request. “This €1 billion is my point of reference,” she said. “As Minister of Justice, I believe it is my duty to set the bar high. Failing to invest in safety and justice will only lead to greater costs in the long run.”

Related News