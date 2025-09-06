France is set to ban various nicotine products by 2026

Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

France will prohibit the sale of nicotine pouches, pellets, and chewing gums—products often targeted at young people—starting in March 2026, under a decree published in the Journal Officiel on Saturday.

The government announced plans to ban these nicotine products, also referred to as “pouches”, back in autumn 2024, following a rise in cases of poisoning among teenagers.

Nicotine pouches, which have gained popularity recently, are small, permeable fabric sachets containing polymer fibres infused with nicotine and flavourings. They are placed between the gum and the lip.

The new regulation will take effect in six months and applies to all “nicotine-containing products for oral use, except for medications and medical devices”, according to the decree.

This includes items such as “portion sachets” or “porous sachets”, as well as pastes, pellets, liquids, chewing gum, lozenges, strips, or any combination of these forms, as listed in the government text.

The Alliance Against Tobacco, a federation of anti-smoking organisations, celebrated the decision as a major victory. “This is a crucial measure to protect young people and combat the insidious strategies of an industry that thrives on addiction, to the detriment of public health,” the group said in a statement.

In November 2023, the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety (ANSES), a leading authority on health risks, had warned of the increasing dangers posed by nicotine pouches and similar products. It highlighted a sharp rise in poisonings, particularly among children and teenagers, who are the primary victims.

Related News