Military on the streets is 'admission of failure' say Brussels' socialists

PS's Ridouane Chahid pictured during a party bureau of French-speaking socialist party PS, Monday 10 June 2024 in Brussels, after regional, federal and European elections. Credit: Belga

Plans to deploy soldiers to combat drug trafficking in urban areas, part of Interior Minister Bernard Quintin’s “large cities plan,” have been sharply criticised as a sign of failure by Socialist Party MP Ridouane Chahid.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Chahid condemned the proposal, labelling it “an admission of powerlessness.” He argued that the measure undermines confidence in police and internal security forces, rather than enhancing public safety.

“The government is militarising public spaces instead of addressing the real issue: equipping our police with the human, material and institutional resources they need to do their job effectively,” Chahid asserted. He warned that normalising military presence in civilian life risks fostering fear and distrust among the population.

The minister’s plan includes the immediate deployment of joint police-military patrols to high-crime areas of the capital on a daily basis. An agreement has reportedly been reached with Defence Minister Theo Francken to implement the measure.

However, the ACMP-CGPM union raised concerns on Saturday about the lack of a regulatory framework defining the exact powers and responsibilities of soldiers patrolling within the country’s borders.

