Sorting errors rise in blue bags due to 'careless' sorting in large cities

The blue bag. Credit: Belga

Fost Plus, the organisation responsible for managing the sorting of blue bags in Belgium, reports a rise in sorting errors, with 14% of the waste collected being unsuitable for PMC bags.

The issue is particularly pronounced in larger cities, where sorting practices are described as “notably more careless,” according to Fost Plus. This increase in errors is making the recycling process more difficult and driving up processing costs.

Fost Plus oversees six advanced sorting centres across Belgium, including PreZero Recycling Belgium in Evergem. Since 2021, this facility has processed approximately 83,000 tonnes of PMC waste annually from Brussels and Flanders. It employs cutting-edge technologies such as windshifters, eddy current separators, and ballistic separators.

Additionally, 26 near-infrared (NIR) devices are used to sort PMC packaging into 16 distinct material categories. Three robots assist with manual control to further reduce contamination in the sorted waste streams.

Around 100 employees work at the PreZero centre. Fost Plus has highlighted that when hazardous waste explodes on-site, these workers can face significant risks.

