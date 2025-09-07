First virtual zoo opens in Brussels at Tour & Taxis

Illustration picture shows the launch of the summer campaign "Virtual Zoo" of animal welfare organisation Gaia, Wednesday 19 July 2023, in Brussels. Thanks to virtual reality glasses, Gaia makes it possible to observe animals in their natural habitat in a very realistic way, all while respecting their welfare. Credit: Belga

Gaia is bringing its immersive “Zoo of the Future” exhibition back to Tour & Taxis in Brussels, running from 9 September to 30 December, aiming to showcase animal exhibitions without the need for captivity.

The event uses interactive virtual reality, augmented reality, and 360° projection to enable an up-close exploration of nature, according to Gaia.

Visitors will be able to explore three ecosystems: the lush jungle with scarlet macaws and chimpanzees, the African savannah featuring elephants and giraffes, and the icy tundra home to emperor penguins.

The organisation hopes the initiative will encourage critical reflection on the role of captive wildlife while demonstrating that an ethical and meaningful alternative model is possible.

To bring this project to life, Gaia partnered with technology company RealityMatters, which has offices in Belgium and Los Angeles.

“The question isn’t whether technology can equal real-life encounters with animals: we hope it will surpass them,” said Andy Van den Broeck, founder of RealityMatters. “Technology is not an end in itself but a bridge connecting humans to wildlife. For once, we can not only observe the wild but experience it.”

The previous edition of the exhibition attracted 5,000 visitors in 2023, and this year, Gaia hopes to welcome 25,000 attendees during its four-month stay at Gare Maritime.

