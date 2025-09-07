Flemish nationalist leader calls on company to compensate €1billion for asbestos removal

Eternit used to produce asbestos cement for corregating roofs. Credit: Belga/ Benoit Doppagne

N-VA chairwoman Valerie Van Peel has called for Eternit to pay at least €1 billion to aid Flanders in becoming asbestos-safe, warning that legal action will follow if the company refuses.

Speaking on De Zevende Dag on Sunday, Van Peel criticised the idea of citizens bearing the cost for asbestos removal while Eternit profited “billions during a period when it knew the consequences.” If Eternit rejects her proposal, she said she is prepared to pursue every legal avenue.

Van Peel, who was once a fierce advocate for asbestos victims in parliament, left politics years ago over her frustrations with the issue. Now, as the leader of N-VA, she has reignited her campaign and set her sights on Eternit.

Eternit, a producer of fibre cement panels and part of the Etex construction materials group, manufactured about 65% of Belgium’s asbestos cement, according to estimates by waste management agency OVAM. “It’s time for Eternit to take responsibility for its historical debt. The burden should not fall on the public but on the polluter,” Van Peel said. Eternit is reportedly the only asbestos company still legally and financially answerable.

N-VA argues that the €1 billion figure is “realistic,” based on OVAM’s calculations. While the cheapest estimated cost for asbestos removal in Flanders is €500 million, the most expensive scenario could reach €3 billion. With Eternit linked to 65% of the asbestos production, Van Peel’s calculations range between €325 million and €1.95 billion.

Van Peel’s proposal includes an annual contribution of €50 million from Eternit to fund the asbestos-safe transition of Flanders through 2040, amounting to €750 million. Additionally, she wants the company to provide €32.5 million annually for asbestos certification. Funds would also support research into waste processing and awareness campaigns.

“The Flemish government’s plans to make Flanders asbestos-safe could then be accelerated,” said Van Peel. This would allow schools, youth centres, care facilities, and even homeowners to more quickly remove asbestos from their properties.

In 2024, then Flemish Environment Minister Zuhal Demir (N-VA) initiated legal proceedings against asbestos producers, seeking greater compensation than the €4.8 million Eternit committed to pay between 2014 and 2030. As part of this effort, the Flemish government delivered Eternit a notice demanding €1.95 billion in damages. These civil proceedings are currently suspended while settlement talks between the government and Eternit continue.

However, Van Peel has warned Eternit that if it refuses the proposal, further legal measures will ensue. Options include resuming the civil suit, filing criminal charges for deliberate harm, and establishing a legal framework to compel payment.

Related News