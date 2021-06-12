World must be prepared for future pandemic within 100 days, G7 leaders say

The UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden. Credit: Belga
In the event of a future pandemic, the world should be able to prepare itself within 100 days, the leaders of the seven economically strongest democracies decided at the G7 summit in England.
The “Carbis Bay Declaration”, which the leaders are working on during the summit and which is named after the seaside resort in Cornwall where the summit is taking place, is expected to help countries better prepare in the case of another global health crisis.
“This marks a historic moment,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the host of the G7 summit, said on Twitter.