Fire at waste plant to take days to be extinguished

A former textile factory in Mouscron, Belgium. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A major fire broke out early Monday at the Vanheede waste-sorting facility in Dottignies, Hainaut, causing significant smoke emissions, according to Mouscron authorities.

The fire started at around 3:00 and has since been brought under control. However, non-toxic synthetic particles may still spread through the air, prompting officials to implement the local emergency plan.

Residents are urged to avoid the area due to the potential dispersal of these particles. Depending on wind direction, the affected zones could include Dottignies, Estaimpuis, Pecq, and Celles.

Dozens of firefighters from various rescue zones, including one from France, are battling the blaze. Local police units, medical teams, and civil protection services have also been deployed to assist.

Ann Cloet, the mayor of Mouscron, is present at the scene, along with representatives from provincial governorate services who have been notified of the situation.

The fire is under control. However, due to the textile materials involved, extinguishing efforts are expected to take several days, according to RTBF reports.

