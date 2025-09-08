Febelfin warns of fake job ads

Credit: Belga

Febelfin has issued a warning about fraudulent job offers circulating on social media, messaging apps, and job portals, aimed at stealing personal information or money.

The scammers pose as recruiters or staffing agencies and contact individuals directly via platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, or LinkedIn. They often promise part-time or freelance jobs that claim to offer “quick cash” for simple tasks like completing small assignments, leaving likes, or making minor bank transfers.

Initially, these offers may appear legitimate, with some victims even receiving small payments. However, criminals soon request money transfers, activation of accounts, or the sharing of personal information. In many cases, victims unknowingly become “money mules,” enabling money laundering through their bank accounts. This not only puts them at risk but is also a criminal offence.

Febelfin advises people not to respond to unsolicited job offers and to always verify whether a vacancy is genuine and comes from the actual company. They also stress the importance of never paying money upfront to receive payments and avoiding sharing personal or financial details.

If you have fallen victim, it is crucial to immediately cut contact with the scammer and report the incident to the police. If money has been transferred, contacting your bank as soon as possible is essential.

Related News